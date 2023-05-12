Plenty of Hoops, plenty of Heart
North Attleboro Middle School raised nearly $70,000 for the American Heart Association in its 25th annual Hoops for Heart fundraising event, which took place at the school last month. Over the past 25 years, the school has raised a total of $1,483,493.57 for the association through Hoops, a national program that promotes physical activity, heart health and community service for middle and high school students. At this year’s event, students participated in a variety of basketball activities as well as a teacher dunk tank, karaoke, obstacle courses and more. “The success of the Hoops for Hearts event is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the North Attleboro Middle School community, and their commitment to making a difference in the fight against heart disease and stroke,” Jason Feid, a physical education teacher at NAMS, stated in a press release.
Get rid of old appliances, electronics
Residents of Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk are invited to participate in a Recycling and Energy Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at King Philip Regional High School, 201 Franklin St., Wrentham. The event will be hosted by state Rep. Marcus Vaughn in partnership with Eversource and National Grid. Electronics and furniture can be recycled for $20 per car. TVs and monitors are $20 each, mini fridges are $10, car batteries, air conditioners, fax machines and printers are $5. Furniture and electronics must be clean and reusable. You can earn $30 by turning in a used dehumidifier. The event will also be collecting donations of toiletries for YMCA and the SAFE Coalition; and monetary donations for the Joe Andruzzi Foundation. Contact Vaughn’s office at 617-722-2263 or Marcus.Vaughn@mahouse.gov with any questions.
Buffett tribute comes to Foxboro
Tim Curry, an acoustic Jimmy Buffett tribute singer, will perform next week at the Foxboro Senior Center, 75 Central St. Performances are scheduled for 3 to 4:15 p.m. and 4:45 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. Cost is $3, to be paid at the door, and includes a cheeseburger. Seats must be reserved in advance. For more information, call 508-243-1234.
Literacy Center tasting next week
The Literacy Center’s 10th annual International Tasting event will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at Five Bridge Inn, 152 Pine St., Rehoboth. In addition to a variety of food provided by area vendors, the event includes music, raffles and a silent auction. Proceeds support the Literacy Center, a nonprofit providing educational services to area adults. To purchase tickets or make a donation, go to internationaltasting.org.