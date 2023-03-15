‘Hop Over’ to North brewery for fundraiser
The Joe Andruzzi Foundation, a nonprofit founded by former Patriot Joe Andruzzi, will hold its first “Hop Over” fundraiser from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Angle Tree Brewery, 45 Elm St., North Attleboro. Funds raised will benefit the organization’s mission to support New England cancer patients and their families. Tickets are $50 and include a beverage token and food provided by local restaurants including GOAT City Pub, Hillside Johnny’s, Box Seats, Tasty Ray’s and the Perfect Pretzel and Treats. Music will be provided by David Weber Music. Tickets can be purchased online at joeandruzzifoundation.org/event/angle-tree-hop-over.
Attleboro observes World Water Day
Saturday is World Water Day, observed by the United Nations to promote the importance of water and water safety. The Attleboro Council on Human Rights and the Friends of the Ten Mile River Watershed will also be observing the day with an event starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Attleboro Community Garden, corner of Riverbank Road and Mechanic Street in downtown Attleboro. There will be a discussion on the importance of protecting the Ten Mile River followed by a short walk to clean up litter. All are welcome to attend. Organizers say the event will be laid back and clean up will not be intensive.
Learn all about Peck House
The Attleboro Historical Preservation Society will present a free informational program on the Peck House at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., Attleboro. The Peck House is an Attleboro landmark built in 1723 that is now used by the Daughters of the American Revolution as a meeting house and museum. Local historian Marian Wrightington will present the program, with a focus on the history of the house. The event is appropriate for all ages. An item in Tuesday’s Along the Way gave an incorrect day for the event.
Last chance to get Girl Scout cookies
Time is running out to buy cookies from the Girl Scouts of Southeastern Massachusetts. The cookies are available for sale through March 26. They can be purchased from a number of area pop-up shops, a list of which can be found at gsema.org/buycookies, or directly online through the Girl Scout website. Direct shipping is available for both in-person and online purchases. All proceeds will remain local, supporting programming for area troops such as North Attleboro’s Troop 209. It’s raising money for a trip to historic Savannah, Georgia, home of Girl Scout founder Juliette Gordon Low.