Hungrytown coming to Wrentham
Folk music duo Hungrytown will be performing at the Fiske Public Library, 110 Randall Road, Wrentham at 7 p.m. Thursday. The duo, made up of married couple Ken Anderson and Rebecca Hall, have been touring as musicians full-time together for over 15 years. They perform original folk music arranged by Anderson with lyrics composed by Hall. To register to attend Thursday’s performance, which is free, call the library at 508-384-5440 ext. 2. More information about the performers is available at hungrytown.net.
Attleboro Land Trust to meet Thursday night
The annual meeting of the Attleboro Land Trust, a group of resident-volunteers who work to protect nearly 700 acres of land in the Attleboro area, is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St., Attleboro. The meeting will begin with a social half-hour followed by a short business meeting and keynote address by Mike Davis, a former city councilor, whose talk is titled, “Sustainable by Design.” Davis will introduce an environmental master plan for the city of Attleboro. The meeting is free to attend.
Movie night Friday at Norfolk Grange
The Norfolk Grange is hosting its first movie night Friday at its hall at 28 Rockwood Road. Doors open at 6:30 with the movie starting at 7:30. They will be showing “The Biggest Little Farm,” about a couple and their dog working to develop a sustainable farm outside Los Angeles. The event is free but donations to the Grange are encouraged. Water and popcorn will be provided.
Collecting winter gear for those in need
Houghton Physical Therapy’s Winter Coat Drive is taking place this month. Donations will be accepted through Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the business, 80 Park St., Attleboro. They are asking for donations of clean winter gear, new or used, including coats, gloves, hats, scarves and ski pants. Items will be donated to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul District Council of Attleboro, which will be distributing them to those in need Saturday, Dec. 3. For more information contact Tracy Lombardy at 508-223-2300 ext. 1005.