Learn details about city’s water ban
Staff from the Attleboro Water Department will be holding an informational session Thursday to explain the city’s water ban and restrictions. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Attleboro Public Library, 74 North Main St. The ban, a response to local drought conditions, went into effect Saturday. It prohibits outdoor water use such as lawn watering and pool filling.
Get lifeguard training for free
Nine Attleboro residents will have the opportunity to take part in a free certified lifeguard course this month. Apply before the Thursday deadline at cityofattleboro.us. Instructors from the American Red Cross will lead the course, which includes 19 hours of in-person, hands-on instruction. The course is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 22 through Thursday, Aug. 25, and will include First Aid and CPR instruction as well as lifeguard certification. Participants are also required to complete eight hours of online preparation prior to the class. Further requirements for participants — in both age and swimming ability — are given in the application. The free course is made possible by Friends of Attleboro Recreation.
Norton library closed Wednesday
The Norton Public Library is closed Wednesday so the town’s DPW can convert the building to a new water main. Due dates and hold expirations will be adjusted accordingly. Storytime in the Park is canceled. Patrons can access library services 24 hours a day at nortonlibrary.org.
Take a trip back to Cowboy Town
From 1957 to 1960, Plainville was home to Cowboy Town, a Wild West theme park that gave children a frontier experience that included cowboys, staged gunfights, rodeos, a stagecoach robbery and more. On Sunday, Kristine Moore, chairperson of the Plainville Historical Commission, will host a talk about the park at Plainville Town Hall, starting at 4 p.m. Doors open at 3:30. Email Moore for more information at kmoore@plainville.ma.us.
Fallen correction officers honored
On July 29, Norfolk police and firefighters participated in a ceremony at MCI-Norfolk, a medium-security prison, to honor former correction officers James Souza and Alfred Baranowski. Souza and Baranowski were murdered at the prison on July 31, 1972. A state maximum security prison — the Souza Baranowski Center in Lancaster — was named after the officers.