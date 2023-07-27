Jonathan Stout tourney is Aug. 5
The fourth annual Stout World Basketball Tournament in memory of Attleboro resident Jonathan Stout will take place from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at East Side Park, 42 Snell St., Attleboro. Stout graduated from Attleboro High in 2017 and lived in the city until his accidental drowning death in 2019. The basketball tournament, organized each year by friends and family, will include a BBQ, DJ, barber, face painting, soccer and other events for kids. All proceeds will go to the Attleboro YMCA, of which Stout was a member, and his family’s church ministries, Living World of Life Ministries. The Y uses the proceeds to help teach children how to swim under the Jonathan Stout Water and Safety program. (Stout’s name was misspelled and the address of the park was incorrect in a previous Along the Way item.)
Cultural council needs new logo
The deadline is approaching for city residents to submit a design to the Attleboro Cultural Council’s Logo Design Contest. The winner will get $100 and have their design used on all ACC marketing materials and by all programs that receive funding from the ACC. Designs should be inspired by the history, spaces, ideas, culture and/or feel of the city and must incorporate the colors of the Massachusetts Historical Society logo, in addition to other colors the designer may decide to include. For a full list of submission requirements and instructions, visit attleboroculturalcouncil.com/projects/logo-design-contest-2023. Deadline is Aug. 1.
Old Colony building Norton home
After recently handing over the keys to a new home to a family in Attleboro, Old Colony Habitat for Humanity has broken ground on another home in Norton. To learn how you can volunteer for or otherwise support the project, contact dir@oldcolonyhabitat.org.
Youth Police Academy class graduates
The Dighton Youth Police Academy recently graduated a dozen student officers. The academy was started last year as a summer program for children age 10 to 14. Participants learn about criminal law, participate in physical fitness tests and hands-on physical training, receive their CPR and first aid certifications and engage in daily police activities. The 12 graduates, members of Class 003, had a ceremony earlier this month at Bristol County Agricultural High School. Diplomas were awarded to Jaxon Legzdins, Hunter Mello, Hannah Carvalho, Wade Reynolds, Catherine Carvalho, Lauren Medeiros (Squad 3 leader), Chase Vaught, Trent Mello, William Carvalho (Squad 1 leader), Zachary DaSilva, Jamari Montiero (Squad 2 leader) and Vincent Medeiros.