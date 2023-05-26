Keep an eye out for turtles
Thousands of turtles across the state of Massachusetts began migrating this month, according to MassWildlife’s Natural Heritage & Endangered Species Program. Turtles are on the move from mid-May through early-July and MassWildlife has released a series of tips on how to keep turtles safe during this time. They include: Use caution, especially on roads bordered by wetlands; report areas with frequent turtle crossings by emailing natural.heritage@mass.gov; and reach out to local conservation commissions or other conservation groups. MassWildlife says if you do need to move a turtle off a roadway, move it in the direction it was heading and no more than 100 yards from its starting location. Turtles, especially snapping turtles, should be handled with care.
Local Lions Club seeks donations
This Sunday, the South Attleboro Village Lions Club will be collecting a variety of items to support its community service efforts, including white or clear water bottle caps, used to make prosthetic limbs for veterans; soda or beer can tabs, used to purchase hand and foot warmers for homeless veterans; and plastic bottles and soda or beer cans. The club will also be collecting used eyeglasses, sunglasses and hearing aids. Donations can be dropped off at the Walmart in North Attleboro, 1470 South Washington St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information contact Pat Selvas, president, at 508-838-6527 or at patlarry1980@comcast.net.
Take a kayaking tour of Norton Reservoir
The Norton Kayak Company will lead a Sunset Kayak Tour of the Norton Reservoir from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday. All proceeds will benefit the Norton recreation department. Included in the trip is a tour of the reservoir; kayak rental and all equipment; and padding and safety instruction from an ACA-certified instructor. Cost is $40 per person. To reserve a spot, contact 508-740-7728 or info@nortonkayakco.com, or visit nortonkayakco.com.
Check out Fox-in-the-Boro designs May 31
An unveiling of designs for Foxboro’s Fox-in-the-Boro public art project will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. The project, organized by the Foxboro Cultural Council, will place five 5-foot-tall fiberglass fox sculptures at different locations around town. Five artists, from over 70 submissions, were involved in developing the designs. There will be an opportunity to meet the artists, as well as project sponsors, at Wednesday’s event. Attending is free, but RSVPs are requested at fox-in-the-boro.weebly.com.