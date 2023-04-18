Keep it up, Mansfield!
Students from Mansfield High School defeated Andover in the quarterfinal round of GBH’s “High School Quiz Show,” which began airing April 8. “Andover made the championship round last year so we knew they would be a tough team to beat,” senior Aleks Kozlowski said. Mansfield now advances to the semifinals against either Brookline or North Quincy. “The students are thrilled to be moving on. This is back-to-back years they’ve made the semifinals,” said Ken Barrett, the team’s coach. The semifinal match will air on May 6 on GBH 2. It will also be streamed to the YouTube channel HighSchoolQuizShow. Past matches, including the quarterfinals, are also available to watch through the YouTube channel.
An Unlikely bingo event set for Wednesday
Stop by An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Cafe, 111 South St, Plainville, for a free afternoon of family bingo from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday. All ages are welcome but children must be accompanied by an adult. The event will include prizes, raffles and surprises. There will be a limited number of seats. Register to attend at anunlikelystory.com/bingo423.
Exhibit opening at Old Colony History Museum
The Old Colony History Museum, 66 Church Green, Taunton, will hold an annual meeting and exhibit on Thursday. From 5 to 6 p.m. the museum will celebrate the opening of its latest special exhibition, “Origin Stories,” which will feature the museum’s historic document collection and 3-D printing technology to tell the story of the founding of Taunton. The exhibit will also include opportunities for visitors to share their own stories or research their family history. At the exhibit opening there will be opportunities to tour the museum and refreshments will be provided. This will be followed by the museum’s 170th annual meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Both are free to all.
Healthy Aging Expo coming to Y in Attleboro
Area seniors are invited to check out a Senior Healthy Living Healthy Aging Expo, presented by the Attleboro Norton YMCA, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Downtown branch, 63 North Main St., Attleboro. It will include a tour of the branch, fitness demonstrations, free health screenings and opportunities to interact with community vendors. There will be giveaways and door prizes and healthy snacks will be provided. Attendance is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring their insurance card to determine eligibility for a free senior medicare fitness program. For more information contact Cyndee Goodinson-Lindsey at 508-409-0767 or at cgoodinsonlindsey@attleboroymca.org.