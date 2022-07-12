Keep pools safe this summer
Along with beaches, ice cream and time spent with friends, swimming in pools is a favorite summer activity for kids. But pools are also potentially dangerous. Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath reminded families of the importance of pool safety in a recent post on social media. He recommended safety strategies such as making sure that gates are closed and locked and ladders are up to avoid any unsupervised pool use. Learning how to perform CPR is another way to make pool use safer for the whole family.
Puppet show at Mansfield library Wednesday
Leigh Baltzer, the founder of Massachusetts-based show “Through Me to You Puppetry,” will be performing a free show at the Mansfield Public Library at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The event is appropriate for all ages. Registration is not required. For more information about Baltzer’s puppetry programs, visit throughmetoyou.com.
Celebrate life of former Norton deputy chief
The C2 Foundation is a nonprofit founded in memory of Thomas “Tommy” Petersen, the former deputy chief of police in Norton who died last year. The organization focuses on giving back to the community in a variety of ways such as providing scholarships, supporting sports programs and helping out those in need. This May, they held their first Tommy Petersen Classic golf tournament. Organizers plan on making the tourney an annual event. From 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, they are holding a Celebration of Life to honor Petersen. It will take place at the Everett Leonard Complex, 6 Parker St., Norton, and will include entertainment from Old Exit 11, a country/rock band from Southeastern Mass. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided. The foundation asks that you please RSVP by calling 508-328-8164 or emailing info@thec2foundation.com.
Paws of Comfort Lions resume collecting items
The Southeastern Mass. Paws of Comfort Lions of Attleboro are resuming their collections of returnable bottles and cans, can tabs, used eyeglasses and hearing aids. All profits the club earns through these collections will be donated to either fellow Lions clubs or to the community. To arrange a drop-off or pickup of donations, contact Annmarie at 508-223-6039 or Joyce at 508-761-4855 or at 5jam.joyce@gmail.com.