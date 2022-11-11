Keep up the good work, Kasey!
On Monday, The Sun Chronicle reported about Foxboro resident Kasey Twyman’s efforts to make Thanksgiving a little brighter for local families. In 2019, Twyman, 34, started making an annual Thanksgiving dinner donation — one meal with all the trimmings — to a local family. This year, in addition to her personal donation of an entire meal delivered Thanksgiving morning, she wanted to expand the giving by taking donations to help additional families. She told reporter Juri Love the meals cost $50 each and she was hoping to help at least three families. On Thursday, Twyman reported she had already received $615 in donations. “I started because I wanted to spread love and happiness to people who needed it the most during a season when it can be especially difficult to make ends meet,” Twyman told The Sun Chronicle. Her goal is to eventually pull a team together to donate more meals to additional families. To learn more, visit: spot.fund/ThanksgivingDinnerDrive.
Photography workshop at Winslow Farm
Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary, 37 Eddy St., Norton, will host an animal photography workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday. The workshop is organized by Sheepish Grin Animal Photography and will feature a tour of the farm with access to all animals for photo-taking opportunities. The tour will last about two hours. All skill levels will be accommodated, meaning that phone cameras can be used. Sign up in advance at sheepishgrin.net/animal-workshp. Cost is $60 per person, a portion of which will be donated to Winslow Farm.
Grief support for the holidays
Community Covenant Church, 615 Tremont St., Rehoboth, is hosting a “Surviving the Holidays” event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. This free program is for people grieving the death of a loved one. Register under the “Signups” page at cccrehoboth.churchcenter.com, or call 508-222-9400 for more information.
Classical music in Rehoboth
The Rehoboth Antiquarian Society’s Arts in the Village concert series continues at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Goff Memorial Hall, 124 Bay State Road. The Ekstasis Duo, featuring cellist Natasha Farny and pianist Eliran Avni, will perform classical music. Tickets are $22 general; $20 for seniors and $8 for children and students. They can be purchased at rehobothantiquarian.org/arts-in-the-village/, or call 508-431-6879 for more information. Information on the Ekstasis Duo can be found at ekstasisduo.com.