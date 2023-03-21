KP students take part in Read Across America
King Philip High School students visited Wrentham Elementary School earlier this month for National Read Across America Day, sponsored by the National Education Association and observed every year on March 2 — Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Twelve juniors and seniors, members of King Philip’s National Honor Society, visited 18 classrooms in grades K-5 and read books from the Amelia Bedelia series and Dr. Seuss, among others. They also led discussions. “(The kids I read to) were all super nice and really engaged with the books,” said Shaylee Cahoon, a junior. The event was organized by Lori Blake, secretary at Wrentham Elementary School, and facilitated by Linda Devore, library assistant.
Panel to discuss ‘Sitting Pretty’ virtually
The Arc of Bristol County will host a virtual panel discussion of “Sitting Pretty: The View From My Ordinary Disabled Body” by Rebecca Taussig at 6 p.m. Friday, March 24. Taussig’s memoir in essays was last year’s selection for Attleboro’s Big Read program, presented in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. During Friday’s event, a moderator will present questions about the books followed by a discussion. To register, email Angela Ferreira at aferreira@arcnbc.org.
Plan ahead for Medicare
Bill Rowbottom, senior plan consultant for Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Massachusetts, will present “Planning for Medicare — Countdown to 65” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mansfield Public Library, 255 Hope St. The free seminar will provide information to those approaching Medicare eligibility. Registration is recommended but not required. Do so at mansfieldlibraryma.com or call 508-261-7380 ext. 3.
Bingo to benefit North animal shelter
A bingo night to benefit the North Attleboro Animal Shelter will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Raymour and Flanigan Showroom, 1190 South Washington St. Ten rounds of bingo is $30. There will also be prize raffles. Refreshments will be provided. All proceeds will benefit the shelter, which will also receive a financial contribution from Raymour and Flanigan. For more information, contact Felicia Camara, animal control officer, at nattleboro.com or at 508-699-0128.