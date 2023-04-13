Learn about a Mansfield WWII hero this Saturday
The Mansfield Public Library will host a free program, “Mansfield’s Countess: Roberta Laurie, World War II Hero,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Laurie, a Mansfield resident originally born in Scotland, helped Allied airmen safely return to England during the WWII before she was placed in a concentration camp. She survived and was decorated by multiple national governments for her work. The program is a collaboration with the Mansfield Historical Society. Registration is recommended to receive a courtesy reminder email. Register online at mansfieldlibraryma.com/events, or contact the Reference Department at 508-261-7380 or mansfieldref@sailsinc.org for more information.
Solving ‘Parentage Mysteries’ with DNA
The Bristol Chapter of the Massachusetts Society of Genealogists will hold its monthly meeting from 11 to 11:55 a.m. Saturday at Somerset Public Library, 1464 County St., followed by a free presentation at noon. Michelle Leonard, professional genealogist, author and historian will virtually present, “Using DNA to Solve Unknown Parentage Mysteries.” She will demonstrate important techniques in working with DNA results. The presentation will also include case studies and success stories. Attendance can be either in-person or virtual. Register to attend virtually at tinyurl.com/BristolApr2023 or contact bristol@msoginc.com for more information.
Bailey’s Run/Walk for Autism returns in Foxboro
The 10th annual Bailey’s Run/Walk for Autism, benefiting the nonprofit Bailey’s Team for Autism, will take place at 10 a.m. Sunday in Foxboro. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Payson Road Recreation Area, 46 Payson Road. There will be a 5K run and 1-mile walk. Participating in the run costs $35. There is no entry fee for the walk but donations are welcome. Awards will be given to the top male and female runners in several age categories. Following the event, there will be a celebration at 11 a.m. at Conrad’s Restaurant, 121 Main St., Foxboro. Register to run or walk at baileysteam.org/runwalk.
Free haircuts and more offered at Attleboro church
LYNN Ministries will be offering free haircuts and makeovers to people in need from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Centenary United Methodist Church, 15 Sanford St., Attleboro. Services offered include a hair wash, cut and style; a makeover/shave; a manicure; a gift table; and a professional photo with frame. Refreshments will be provided. Prayer will also be available.