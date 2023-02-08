Learn to accommodate workers with disabilities
“Accommodating Workers with Disabilities: A Local Perspective” will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St. Attleboro. The panel discussion will explore how local companies and public systems adapt for workers with disabilities. Representatives from three Attleboro-based employers will comprise the panel, with a question-and-answer session following their remarks. Register at attleboros1abc.org.
‘Come Love the Oldies’
The South Attleboro Lions and Village Lions Clubs will hold their eighth annual “Come Love the Oldies” dance fundraiser from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday at the Attleboro Elks Lodge, 887 South Main St. There will be live performances by the Reminisants and the Villainaires. Tickets are $25 and include hors d’oeuvres. All proceeds from the event will go to providing fuel assistance to senior citizens in need. To purchase tickets, contact Pat Allard at 508-509-5400.
Mansfield library seeks teen input
The Mansfield Public Library is looking for participants in a teen focus group that will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. Input from teens collected at the session will contribute to the development of a multi-year strategic plan for library development and improvement. The library will submit its overall plan to the Commonwealth’s Board of Library Commissioners. Teens can register to participate in the focus group by contacting Whitney Brown, assistant director, at wkbrown@sailsinc.org. Deadline to register is Friday.
Local drive for baby formula
Thompson Realty Group, based in Attleboro, is holding a baby formula drive this month for families in need. The group is looking for donations of new and unopened baby formula products. They can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at County Square Pharmacy, 289 County St., Attleboro. There will also be a vestibule box open 24 hours a day at the Thompson Realty Group office, 272 County St., Attleboro. All donations will be distributed free of charge to those in need by County Square Pharmacy. Donations will be accepted through the end of this month.