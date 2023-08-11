A local look into King Philip’s War
Area residents can learn about King Philip’s War from a local perspective at an upcoming event put on by the Plainville Historical Commission. Craig Brown, a commission board member, will give the presentation, “Consequences of King Philip’s War and the role played by Plainville and its environs,” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 at town hall, 190 South St. Contact the commission for more info at 508-699-2082 or at phc@plainville.ma.us. ,
Final Picnic in the Park
Attleboro’s final Picnic in the Park of the year will take place from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 at Capron Park on County Street. The event will feature over a dozen food trucks and live music from 5 to 7:30 p.m. by the band Vinyl Frontier. Friendly, leashed pets are allowed but discouraged. No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed. This event is made possible by PVD Food Trucks, the city of Attleboro and its park commission. Music is sponsored through the Samuel M. Stone and Ernest H. Augat Summer Concert Series. Additional concerts through the series will take place weekly from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at Capron Park through Sept. 7.
Free wellness bags available
Attleboro is offering free wellness bags to residents. Included in the bags are sunscreen, bug repellent, tick remover, an emergency whistle and food safety info. Bags are available for pickup at the Attleboro Public Library, 74 North Main St., while supplies last. Library summer hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays and 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Chorus to hold open rehearsals
The Southeastern Massachusetts Festival Chorus will hold open rehearsals on Aug. 21 and 28 for its upcoming holiday show “Go, Tell It on the Mountain.” New singers are invited to attend to sing and learn more about becoming a member. A brief, informal audition will take place following each rehearsal. The chorus is accepting singers in the following sections only: first soprano, alto 2, tenor and bass. Rehearsals are held from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays at First Congregational (Stone) Church, 785 South Main St., Raynham. For more information, email admin@smfconline.org.