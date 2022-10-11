Learn about local forests in Norton
Deborah Cato, a biologist at Wheaton College, will be presenting a program on New England forests at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Norton Public Library, 68 East Main St. Cato will address not only the forests themselves, but also the impact of Native Americans on the landscape, challenges faced by forests and ecosystem preservation. This program is presented by the library in conjunction with the Norton Institute for Continuing Education, a collaboration between Wheaton College and partners in the Norton community. Register to attend at nortonlibrary.org.
‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ in Attleboro
The Attleboro Community Theatre’s production of “Peter and the Starcatcher,” a prequel to the Peter Pan story based on the series of best-selling novels, continues this weekend and next. Performances are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, as well as matinees at 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $20 general, $15 for students, seniors and military. They can be purchased online at attleborocommunitytheatre.net.
Volunteer for Meals on Wheels in North
The North Attleboro Senior Center needs volunteers for its Meals on Wheels program. Volunteers are needed to deliver meals to seniors in the community on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Meal delivery will take place at 9 a.m. and last approximately one hour, with meals being delivered to about 10-15 seniors at housing or in their own homes. To become a volunteer, contact the center at 508-699-0131 and ask for Pamela Hunt. Volunteers must submit criminal offender record information and provide proof of driver’s license and car insurance. Volunteers will use their own cars but will be reimbursed for mileage.
Attleboro resident cast in ‘Christmas Carol’
Young Attleboro resident Deyehla Debrito-Zuendoki was recently cast in the Trinity Repertory Company’s 46th annual production of “A Christmas Carol.” Debrito-Zuendoki, a seventh grader at St. Cecilia School in Pawtucket, will perform the role of Belinda Cratchit alongside Trinity Rep’s resident company, guest artists and other local youth cast members. Performances will run from Nov. 3 to Jan. 1 at the Chace Theater, 201 Washington St., Providence. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at trinityrep.com/carol or by calling 401-351-4242.