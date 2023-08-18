Learn about new program with BCC
Learn about MassReconnect, a program covering the cost of community college for Massachusetts residents ages 25 or older without a previous college degree, at any of four upcoming college nights presented by Bristol Community College. Two virtual college nights will take place via Zoom from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday and noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. There will also be two in-person events: one taking place from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug, 21 at the Attleboro campus, 11 Field Road; and a second taking place at the Taunton campus, 2 Hamilton St., from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30. The college’s financial aid, admissions and advising staff will be on hand at each event to help prospective students understand the program and enroll in classes. Visit bristolcc.edu for more info.
Rock snake slithers into Slater Park
Slater Park in Pawtucket is now the site of a new community project, as reported by the Valley Breeze. The project, a “rock snake” formed by a line of painted rocks, was organized by resident Kelley Robinson. The snake currently measures a few feet, but Robinson told Valley Breeze her goal is to get enough community members to add painted, or even unpainted rocks that it becomes a mile long. A sign next to the snake, which is located to the left of the park’s playground, reads, “I hope this snake makes you smile!! Add a rock, make it a mile.”
Contra dancing in Rehoboth
The Rehoboth Contra Dance Society’s monthly Fourth Friday contra dance will take place from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Goff Hall, 124 Bay State Road, Rehoboth. There will be a free lesson before the dance starting at 7:15 p.m. Calling will be done by Will Mentor with live music by Eric Boodman and Max Newman. All ages are welcome, partners are not necessary. Dancers are encouraged to wear soft-soled shoes and light clothing and bring water. Masks and COVID-19 vaccinations are optional and encouraged. Donations are required for admission; organizers suggest $10-15. More info: camillastreeter.hatch.one/rehobothcontradance.
Take a selfie, win a shirt
Hike Attleboro is running a Selfie Scavenger Hunt through the end of the summer. Selfies can be submitted by an individual or a group and must be taken at a list of 18 designated locations at Hike Attleboro properties. Selfie locations can be found on the City of Attleboro’s official Instagram, @cityofattleboro. They can be submitted via email to attleborolandtrust@gmail.com. The contest will run through Sept. 30.