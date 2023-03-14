Learn all about the Peck House in Attleboro
The Attleboro Historical Preservation Society will present a free informational program on the Peck House at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., Attleboro. The Peck House is an Attleboro landmark built in 1723 that is now used by the Daughters of the American Revolution as a meeting house and museum. Local historian Maura Wrightington will present the program, with a focus on the history of the house. The event is appropriate for all ages.
Norton quilters featured in show
Two Norton residents will be featured in A Community of Quilters, a showcase of over 150 quilts, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Blue Hills Vocational School, 800 Randolph St., Canton. Diana R. Annis and Terry Ruta are both members of the Rhododendron Needlers Quilt Guild. Annis has been quilting for 45 years and, as well as displaying her work, will also provide quilt appraisals at the show. Schedule one by emailing quiltapprasals@rnqg.org. Ruta has been quilting for eight years. Stop by her booth to see her work and learn about her philanthropic efforts through the Comfort Quilt program. Admission is $10, cash or check. Quilts will be sold at the event which will also include raffles, a scavenger hunt and more.
Arts in the Village continues
The Rehoboth Antiquarian Society’s Arts in the Village concert series will continue this Saturday with a joint performance by the Haven String Quartet and pianist Andrius Zlabys. The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Goff Memorial Hall, 124 Bay State Road, Rehoboth. This is the 20th year the society has presented the series after taking a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. A third and final concert featuring clarinet-piano duo Jonathan Cohler and Rasa Vitkauske will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Tickets are $22, with discounted rates for seniors and children. For more information, visit rehobothantiquarian.org/arts-in-the-village.
COVID tests available in North
Free at-home COVID-19 testing kits are available to North Attleboro residents, according to town social media accounts. They can be picked up at town hall, 43 South Washington St., during normal business hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays. Information about when to self-test can be found at cdc.gov/coronavirus.