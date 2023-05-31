Learn about towns ‘Drowned by the Quabbin’
The Plainville Historical Commission will host Ellen Palladino, a local author and historian, for a free presentation at 4 p.m. Friday at the James Humphrey House, 136 South St. Palladino will discuss her book, “Lost Towns of the Swift River Valley: Drowned by the Quabbin,” which came out last year. In her book, Palladino tells the story of the towns of Enfield, Greenwich, Dana and Prescott, which were disincorporated in 1938 to allow for the building of the Quabbin. Contact the historical commission with any questions about the program at phc@plainville.ma.us.
Get your Passport to History
Taunton’s Old Colony History Museum will launch its 2023 Passport to History program Thursday. The program runs through Sept. 1 and participants can visit sites to get their passports stamped. Passports are redeemable for free admission for up to a group of four. To participate, pick up a passport starting Thursday at the Old Colony History Museum or other participating sites. Sixteen historical places across Southeastern Mass. are taking part this year, including the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum in Attleboro and the Carpenter Museum in Rehoboth. For a full list of participating sites, go to oldcolonyhistorymuseum.org/programs.
Council for Children drive continues
The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children’s spring donation drive continues this weekend. Donations will be accepted from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the former Brennan School, 135 County St., Attleboro. Additional dates are June 11 and 17. Accepted items include clothes, shoes, bedding, towels and accessories. Hard goods such as small household items, clothes and books will not be taken. All donations will go to Savers to raise money for the council, a nonprofit that provides educational support and other programs. More info: Brenna Vachon at 508-641-2777.
Host a foreign teenager this summer
Massachusetts Multiple District 33 Lions Clubs are seeking volunteer host families for the 2023 Youth Camps and Exchange Program. Through this annual program, 20 young people from 14 different countries are given the opportunity to spend time in Massachusetts. Guests are between the ages of 16 and 20 and hail from Brazil, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Spain and Turkey. They stay with host families from July 20 to 29 before starting a camp. During the camp, which runs from July 29 to Aug. 5, guests will stay at an area hotel while participating in a number of fun and educational activities. More info: William Donnellan at wmpd8@aol.com or visit md33lionscamp.org/host-families.