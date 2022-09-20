Learn about general stores
Ted Reinstein, reporter for Boston’s WCVB-TV’s “Chronicle,” will give a presentation on general stores at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Carpenter Museum, 4 Locust Ave., Rehoboth. General stores have long been the hearts of American towns, where kids come in to buy candy and adults to buy everything from fabric to vegetables to nails. Over the last 50 years, many of the stores have disappeared, but several towns decided to hold onto them like classic diners, and others are making a comeback. Reinstein will discuss his book, “New England General Stores: Exploring an American Classic,” and share anecdotes from across the region, accompanied by photographs. The talk is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. For tickets, visit facebook.com/carpentermuseum.
Walk against Huntington’s disease
The 2022 Rhode Island Team Hope Walk, a fundraiser hosted by the Massachusetts and Rhode Island Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, is set for 11 a.m. Sunday at Colt State Park in Bristol. Registration starts at 10 a.m. All proceedswill support the HSDA’s mission to improve the lives of people with Huntington’s disease and their families. For more information about the event, contact Abigail Desrosiers at abigaildesrosiers18@gmail.com or 978-995-7798. To register for the event online or to make a donation, visit hdsa.org/thwrhodeisland.
Banned Books Week in Seekonk
The Seekonk Public Library is celebrating Banned Books Week this week. This annual event was launched in 1982 to celebrate freedom of reading and raise awareness around censorship. Through September, the library will have displays set up on various floors. For more information and to see a list of the top most challenged books of 2021, visit bannedbooksweek.org.