Let’s ‘moo-ve’ it along, folks
From time to time, local police find themselves having to chase down animals when not responding to crimes involving humans. In Foxboro on Wednesday morning, for instance, people were “moo-ved” along on Beach Street when police were dispatched to search for two cows who managed to escape from a nearby farm. The cops looked up and down without finding the bovine escapees. The farm owners were notified and continued the search. Meanwhile, earlier this week in Norton, Officer Taylor Cross and Sgt. Kevin Schleicher managed to collar two pet dogs who escaped from their home on Bay Road. The guilty dogs were taken back home.
Lion Dance featured at area restaurants
A team of dancers from Mansfield martial arts school Tiger Crane Kung Fu recently held a series of performances last month at local Asian restaurants in celebration of Lunar New Year. Dancers performed the Lion Dance, a traditional Chinese style of dance that’s often performed at the new year because it is thought to bring luck. Performances took place at Quan’s Kitchen, Pinku Mochi Donut Cafe and Kimochi in Attleboro and Quan’s Kitchen in Mansfield. “It attracted quite a bit of people,” said Varsana Schobel, a manager at Kimochi.
Valentine’s walk in Norton Sunday
Iin celebration of Valentine’s Day, the Land Preservation Society of Norton is hosting a self-guided “Find Your Heart in Nature” walk from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday through the town’s Woodward Forest. The walk takes 30 minutes to an hour and maps will be provided. While walking, you can look for painted heart rocks along the trail to take home. There will be optional stopping points along the trail where volunteers can answer questions. A longer guided trail is also available. Woodward Forest begins at Gateway Lane off Old Taunton Avenue. For more information on this and other society events, visit nortonlandpreservation.org.