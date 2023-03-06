Libraries supporting Bruins’ pajama drive
Area libraries are partnering with the Boston Bruins for the team’s 16th annual pajama drive to benefit Cradles to Crayons and the Department of Children and Families’ Wonderfund. Attleboro Public Library, 74 North Main St.; Seekonk Public Library, 410 Newman Ave.; Mansfield Public Library, 255 Hope St.; and Norton Public Library, 68 East Main St. are official drop-off locations for the drive. Donations of new pajamas in sizes youth 0-3 through teen can be dropped off at the Seekonk library through March 10. The Mansfield and Seekonk libraries will be accepting donations through March 15 of pajamas in sizes youth 0-3 through adult medium. The Norton library will be accepting donations through March 31, and those who do so get entered into a raffle for an official PJ drive hockey puck from the Bruins. If you have already donated, email nortonlibrary@sailsinc.org to be entered.
Y stress support group starts Wednesday
The Hockomock YMCA has established a new support group for anyone seeking strategies for managing stress and anxiety and wanting to connect with others with similar experiences. Meetings will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays beginning March 8 at the North Attleboro branch, 300 Elmwood St. The first meeting was supposed to take place last week but was rescheduled. Participation is free to all, thanks to support from CHNA6. The group will be facilitated by Elizabethe Licasse, a licensed social worker. Registration is not required. For more information, contact brynnek@hockymca.org.
Mick Morgan’s annual 5K will benefit HESSCO
The 12th Annual Mick Morgan’s 5K for HESSCO, presented by Mick Morgan’s Irish Pub and HESSCO Elder Services, is set to start at 9 a.m. Saturday. The route will begin and end at the pub, 973 Providence Hwy., Sharon, and wind through neighborhood streets in Walpole. Walkers and runners of all ages are welcome. Cost is $35, $20 for ages 12 and under or 65 and over. The 5K raises funds to support HESSCO programs, including Meals on Wheels and home care services. For more information or to register, visit hessco.org or call 781-784-4944 ext. 251.