Library book returned — from Omaha
While it’s relatively common for the Plainville Public Library to receive books delivered from other Massachusetts libraries within the SAILS system, one patron recently returned a book from somewhere a little farther away. On July 8, a copy of “Little Miss Stoneybrook and Dawn,” the 15th book in the popular series “The Babysitters’ Club,” was returned to the library all the way from Omaha, Neb. Melissa Campbell, library director, speculated that the book was likely returned by a former Plainville resident who only discovered the book after they had moved. She said that it is not the first time a book has been returned from out of state, but that it is a relatively rare occurrence. Despite having to be delivered all the way from Nebraska, Campbell noted that the book was a fairly recent checkout — and was only slightly overdue.
Still openings for ‘Trails and Trail Mix’
Space is still available to register for a “Trails and Trail Mix” event taking place at 10 a.m. Monday at the Seekonk Public Library, 600 Fall River Ave. Participants will start out making trail mix in the library meeting room then head out on a guided walk through neighboring Seekonk Meadows and the Gammino Pond trails. Trails are suitable for walking; strollers are not recommended. Jennifer Miller, Seekonk’s conservation agent, will lead the hike. Participants are encouraged to bring sturdy footwear, sunscreen and bug spray. Water will be provided. The event is a collaboration between the Seekonk Public Library and Seekonk Conservation Commission. Registration is required. Go to seekonkpl.org or contact the library’s Youth Services Department at 508-336-8230 ext. 56140. Or, email childrens@seekonkpl.org with any questions.
Former Sun Chronicle staffer to talk about Cape Cod
Learn more about Cape Cod, especially in the summer, at an upcoming event at the Mansfield Public Library, 255 Hope St. At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, author Don Wilding, a former Sun Chronicle and Foxboro Reporter staff writer, will be giving a free presentation on Cape Cod lore. As well as writing numerous books about Cape Cod, Wilding has also served as a tour guide there and frequently gives lectures on the area. Register for the presentation at mansfieldlibraryma.com. Or, for more information, contact Catherine Coyne, library director, at 508-261-7380 or ccoyne@sailsinc.org.