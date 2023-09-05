Literacy celebration in Attleboro
The Literacy Center in Attleboro will hold a weeklong celebration of literacy this week in honor of International Literacy Day, observed on Sept. 9. Kicking off the week is a virtual community storytelling event, “The Stories that Changed My Life” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. At 6 p.m. Wednesday, various immigration experts will discuss immigration in Massachusetts at a roundtable discussion hosted by the Attleboro Public Library, 74 North Main St. A “Literacy Love!” Open House and Coffee Hour with staff, volunteers and students will take place at the center, 80 North Main St., at 10 a.m. Thursday. The center will hold a live-streamed virtual event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, to provide info about their programs and raise funds. Lastly, at 11 a.m. Saturday the center will hold a “Family Literacy Picnic” in Balfour Park. Snacks, beverages, and children’s books will be provided. Registration is required for some events. To register, or to find more info about all events, go to theliteracycenter.com/ild2023.
Annual Fall Fair list coming soon
The Sun Chronicle plans to publish its annual listing of fall fairs put on by area churches and other nonprofits later this month. The listing is largely provided by the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative, so if you are not on their list and want to be on ours, please email your information by Sept. 11 to kross@thesunchronicle.com. Include the name of your organization, the time, date and place of your fair, a brief description of what will be offered, and, if you wish, a contact number or email.
Library card sign-up month arrives
September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month, an annual campaign by the American Library Association to encourage children across the country to get library cards. Anyone who lives, goes to school or works in Massachusetts is eligible for a free SAILS library card, which will give them access to resources at any library in the SAILS network, which includes 70 libraries and branches across Southeastern Mass. “We do this every year because we want to expand the reach of the library,” said Amy Rhilinger, director at the Attleboro Public Library. “The library is not the same library as it was 20, 30 years ago ... we have bestsellers, comic books, ukuleles, video games ... free WiFi.” For more information go to sailsinc.org or visit your local library to sign up.
Franklin Garden Club begins new year
The Franklin Garden Club will begin its 2023-24 season today.
Club members will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Franklin Senior Center, 10 Daniel McCahill St., and nonmembers are invited.
An informal social get-together will take place from 6 to 6:30 p.m. followed by a presentation on the coming year’s programs and preparation of items to be sold at the Franklin Harvest Festival.