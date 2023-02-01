Locals dance in ‘Celtic Sojourn’
Three dancers from a local studio recently performed as part of GBH radio’s 20th annual “Christmas Celtic Sojourn,” a holiday show featuring Celtic-inspired music and dance based on Brian O’Donovan’s popular “A Celtic Sojourn” radio program. Erin Roy, 10, her sister Megan, 13 and Annie Stewart, 18, from the Sullivan-Stewart School of Irish Dance in Plainville, joined seven other young dancers featured in this year’s series of performances, which took place in theaters in Boston, Rockport, Worcester and New Bedford. In addition to performing in the finale with all the student dancers, the Roys performed together in a dance titled “Legacy,” which also featured Ashley Smith-Wallace, the program’s dance director. The three local dancers portrayed the same woman at three stages of her life. “It was really fun being able to perform for so many people,” Megan said. It was the first year that dancers were selected through an open auditions process, according to Deirdre Stewart, owner and teacher at Sullivan-Stewart, and the first year that dancers from her school were featured. “Irish step is so competitive, and this was so different from competition … It was special because it was something so different than what we normally do,” Stewart said.
Bristol County sobriety checkpoint
State police will operate a sobriety checkpoint from Thursday into Friday, targeting impaired drivers in Bristol County. Vehicles will not be selected randomly during the traffic enforcement operation, which will run during varied hours, police said.
Last chance to catch ‘Train Town’
The “Train Town Franklin” exhibit at the Franklin Historical Museum, 80 West Central St. ends this weekend. The exhibit, which concludes Sunday, features an exact replica of the area around the Franklin train depot circa 1932. Scott Mason, a Franklin resident and former Franklin town chair, constructed the diorama to scale based on photographs and films from the time period. The museum plans to make this the first in a series of annual dioramas. The exhibit will be open to the public during regular museum hours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. More info: franklinmuseum1778@gmail.com.