Don’t miss this ‘Top Dog’ episode
Here’s a reminder for all you dog lovers out there: K9 Mattis of the Seekonk P.D. and his handler, Sgt. Adam Laprade, will be on A&E’s “America’s Top Dog” Tuesday night, starting at 8. The pair will be competing against other K9 teams in a new format featuring head-to-head match-ups. The winners of each class will square off to determine who is Top Dog. The winning team will receive a $10,000 cash prize as well as an additional $5,000 to donate to the animal charity of their choice. Back in May, Laprade said he could not reveal too much about the competition but did say it was “an amazing experience overall.” The show flew him and his canine companion to California for the filming. They have been working together since Mattis joined the department in 2018.
Fist VaxMillions drawing is coming fast
Here’s another reminder: The first Massachusetts VaxMillions is less than a week away. Residents age 12 and up are eligible to enter if they are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The drawings will take place once a week for five weeks, starting Monday, July 26. If you register by July 22, you qualify for all drawings. Fully vaccinated residents who register for VaxMillions and are 18 and older will have the chance to win one of five $1 million cash prizes. Entrants ages 12 to 17 can win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants. You can register for the drawings up to four days before they occur. You can register at www.mass.gov/massachusetts-vaxmillions-giveaway or, if you do not have access to the internet, you can call 2-1-1 Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Watch out for ‘DMV’ scammers
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is warning of a text phishing scam that has been reported frequently of late. Customers have been receiving text messages from people claiming to be the “DMV” and asking them to with a link to update their contact information. The letters “DMV” are a dead giveaway because the Registry goes by the initials “RMV.” On top of that, the RMV does not send unsolicited requests for personal information and/or contact information to customers by text. The only time the RMV communicates through text is if a customer initiates a request or transaction.
