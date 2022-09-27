Learn all about ‘The County of Presidents’
Did you know Norfolk County was the birthplace of four U.S. presidents? Register of Deeds William O’Donnell explain all that and more when he presents “The County of Presidents” at the next meeting of the Foxboro Historical Society — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the Community Meeting Room of the Boyden Library, 10 Bird St. O’Donnell’s presentation will include background information on the four presidents: John Adams, the second president; John Quincy Adams, the sixth; John F. Kennedy, the 37th; and George H. Bush, the 41st.
Lions serve sweet treat to nursing home residents
Members of the South Attleboro Village Lions Club were recently at Attleboro Healthcare to serve ice cream sundaes to residents of the nursing home. Club Chair Pat Allard and Connie Fedelia, a member and a resident of the home, served the ice cream along with Cheryl Olson, Norma Kimmell, Karen Smith and Karen Leclerc. Residents got vanilla ice cream with a variety of available toppings. The special treat was followed up with a music program from the activities director. The Lions hope to repeat this program at other facilities in the future.
‘Community Preparedness Night’ in Foxboro
Foxboro Fire Department is holding a “Community Preparedness Night” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, along with Foxboro Human Services, Veterans Services, the Health Department and SEMRECC. The event will include demonstrations on hands-only CPR, stopping bleeding, tourniquet application, Narcan awareness, fire detection tips, fire extinguisher use, fall prevention, senior safety and how to build an emergency kit. On hand will be Human Services staff and veterans services officer to talk to individuals, particularly seniors and veterans, and families about available resources and programs. The event will take place at the public safety building, 8 Chestnut St.
Ever hear of Saturday Evening Girls club?
The Saturday Evening Girls club is the topic of a free presentation being hosted by the Seekonk Public Library from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The club was a social group for young immigrant women living in Boston’s North End who produced Paul Revere Pottery. Rick Hamelin, a master potter, will give the presentation on the group and their pottery, including a demonstration of their materials, techniques and products. The program will take place in the large meeting room at the library, 410 Newman Ave. Register at bit.ly/3UbGVuZ. Attendees are also encouraged to check out a copy of the historical-fiction novel “The Saturday Evening Girls Club” from the library to get more information.