Plainville resident gets Lifeworks scholarship
Shannon Cole of Plainville, a student at Bridgewater State University, was recently awarded the 2023 Carole Keegan scholarship by Lifeworks, a nonprofit human services organization providing support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Norfolk County and beyond. Cole is pursuing her master’s in education degree with a concentration in special education and severe disabilities. She was presented with the scholarship by Daniel Burke, Lifeworks president and CEO, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new bistro opened by the organization in honor of Mercedes Warren, a longtime supporter and volunteer. The ceremony took place at Lifeworks’ Westwood campus on Aug. 29.
Plainville Lions to sell mums
The Plainville Lions Club will hold its Fall Mums Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the American Legion Hall parking lot, 44 South St., Plainville. Mums will be sold in a variety of colors for $12 each. All proceeds will be used to benefit the community and Lions’ causes.
Day of Remembrance blood drive
The annual Day of Remembrance Blood Drive, presented by the American Red Cross and Boston Red Sox with support from the City of Boston and Boston first responders, is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Fenway Park. The drive honors the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks by encouraging meaningful community service. All donors participating in this year’s drive will receive a commemorative T-shirt. They can also take photos with World Series trophies and enjoy the view from the new 521 Overlook, where the drive will be held. To make an appointment, go to redcross.org and use the sponsor code BOS911 to find the drive. Donors must be 17 years or older to donate blood, or 16 with parental consent, and be of generally good health and meet certain height and weight requirements. Donors should bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification to appointments.