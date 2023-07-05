Local residents honored at NE Emmys
Norton resident Adam Pellerin has won a New England Emmy Award for his work on the Red Sox pre- and post-game show on New England Sports Network. The Boston/New England Center of the National Academy of Arts and Sciences gave the award to Pellerin, co-host Tom Caron; John Ziomek and Sean Allen, senior producers; Mike Barry, supervising producer; Mark Mirlocca and Todd Kerissey, content producers; Tim Wakefield, Jim Rice, Lenny DiNardo and Will Middlebrooks, analysts; and Jahmai Webster, reporter. They won in the category of best live sports program. Pellerin is one of the lead anchors for NESN’s sports news programs. He and other award winners and nominees were honored last month at a ceremony at the Boston Marriott Copley Place. Also, Foxboro resident Jaden Onwuakor, 12, was nominated for an Emmy as a co-host of NESN Clubhouse in the children/youth 12 and under category. The winner was “Kids Connecticut: Fall Fun,” hosted by NBC Connecticut.
Free summer meals for kids
The Hockomock Area YMCA will offer free meals to kids age 18 and under through the summer. Free dinners will be offered from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, from July 5 through Aug. 23 at North Attleboro’s Town Pool, 43 South Washington St. Free lunches will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, from July 11 through Aug. 29 at the Foxboro Y, 67 Mechanic St. and 11 a.m. to noon weekdays through Aug. 23 at Milford’s Memorial Elementary School, 12 Walnut St. The program also includes activities, arts and crafts and special visitors throughout the summer. In addition to free meals for children, the Y will offer one adult meal per family to be enjoyed at the same time. No sign-up or registration required. The program is open to residents of all communities.
Help with wild turkey count
MassWildlife is conducting its annual wild turkey count through Aug. 31. The agency is looking for the public to report sightings of hens, poults, jakes and toms in their areas using an online form. The information will help the agency’s biologists determine productivity, compare long-term reproductive success and estimate fall harvest potential, according to MassWildife’s website. Use the form at arcg.is/XLP0u0.