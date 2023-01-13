Longtime Wrentham officer leaving
Wrentham Police Detective Sgt. James Barrett, a 27-year veteran of the force, is leaving his hometown department to become a lieutenant for the Holliston Police Department. Barrett comes from a law enforcement family that goes back over 50 years with the Wrentham department. His father was a detective who started his career in the 1970s before retiring in the late 1990s and he has two siblings who became police officers and served the town.
Free throw contest in Foxboro
The Knights of Columbus will be holding their annual Free Throw Championship from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Ahern Middle School in Foxboro. Boys and girls age 9 to 14 are welcome. On-site registration will be available. Email any questions to Joe Rogers at rogersfox@yahoo.com.
Free health screenings in Mansfield
The second of two free health screenings offered each month to Mansfield residents will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 18, at town hall, 6 Park Row. Screenings are offered the second Tuesday of every month at the Council on Aging, 255 Park St., and the third Wednesday of every month at the town hall. Blood pressure, cholesterol, A1C and sugar levels will all be checked. Screenings are sponsored by the Mansfield Fire Community EMS Team and Mansfield Board of Health. For more information, contact Marc Goyette at 508-851-6469.
Who’s your favorite governor?
It is a tradition for both the Massachusetts governor and lieutenant governor to hang a portrait of a former governor in their office at the Statehouse. Newly sworn Gov. Maura T. Healey and Lt. Gov. Kimberly Driscoll will continue this tradition, and are allowing Massachusetts students to select which portraits to hang through a new essay contest. Open to all Massachusetts students, the winner will not only get to see their chosen governor’s portrait hung but can also come to the Statehouse and meet with Healey and Driscoll. Students are asked to submit an essay of no more than 600 words that responds to the question: “Which former Massachusetts governor inspires you the most, and why should their portrait hang in the Governor or Lieutenant Governor’s office?” Essays must be submitted by 11:59 p.m., Jan. 27. More info: mass.gov/forms/governors-portrait-essay-contest.