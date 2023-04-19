Luminaries on display at Attleboro Public Library
Dozens of luminaries made for the living art exhibit “Creating Awareness — Artists Work to Illuminate and Support” are now on display at the Attleboro Public Library, 74 North Main St. The exhibit was initially held during the Winter Night Festival at the Attleboro Arts Museum in February. Luminaries will remain on display at the library until June 9-10, when they will be auctioned off as part of the 25th anniversary Relay for Life of Greater Attleboro, a team fundraiser for the American Cancer Society at Norton High School. Luminaries are lit during the relay in honor of cancer survivors and in memory of cancer victims. Over a dozen artists created luminaries, which are decorated in a variety of art mediums.
Check out Humphrey House in Plainville
Looking for something local and free to do during school vacation this week? Check out the Humphrey House at 136 South St. (Route 1A) in Plainville. The historic home is the headquarters of the Plainvillle Historical Commission and is the town’s history museum. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. See new exhibits, scroll through some old photos using a virtual display board, say hi to Whiting & Davis, the home’s furry mascots, meet volunteers, and watch digitized old 8mm films. “Our volunteers have been hard at work reorganizing the museum and we can’t wait for visitors to see it,” commission members said. Admission is free but visitors are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item for the Living Bread Food Pantry at the United Methodist Church.
Celebrate the Earth, healthy living with Y
The Attleboro Norton YMCA is combining its celebrations of Earth Day and Healthy Kids Day into one free event for kids and families from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event will take place at the Norton Outdoor Center, 295 West Main St., Norton. It will focus on teaching kids how to appreciate the earth while staying active. Scheduled activities include a local craft fair, family fun run, seed planting, yoga and more. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Jen Maltese at 508-222-7292 or at JMaltese@attleboroymca.org.