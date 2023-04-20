Mac Jones helps Boys and Girls Club
The Boys and Girls Club of Metro South raised nearly $500,000 in its 2023 Bids for Kids Gala Auction, held at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro earlier this month. Funds were raised through sponsorships, silent and live auctions and a “Fund-A-Cause” event. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made an appearance to support the fundraising efforts. He was made an honorary member of the club and even got the April Member of the Month award.
Lions holding diabetes walk
The South Attleboro and South Attleboro Village Lions Clubs will host a Strides Walk for Diabetes from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lee’s Pond, 787 Washington St., Attleboro, rain or shine. Snacks and bottled water will be provided. Participants are invited to visit membership tables at the event for more information about both clubs, as well as a table with diabetes information. Cost to register is $10. For more information or to pledge that amount, contact Pat Salvas at 508-838-6527 or at Patlarry1980@comcast.net.
Play ball! — in Wrentham
The Wrentham Youth Baseball and Softball Association is holding its opening day parade Saturday. The teams will meet on the Town Common at 9:30 a.m., with the parade starting at 10 a.m. and proceeding to the Sweatt Fields on Randall Road. The opening ceremony will start at 10:30. Games and festivities begin at 11. Visit wybsa.net for more info and to a volunteer.
Dance Through the Decades with LionsThe Plainville Lions Club will hold a Dance Through the Decades fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the North Attleboro Elks Lodge, 52 Bulfinch St. The Massive Groove Band will provide live music. The event will also feature a cash bar, raffle baskets and a 50/50 raffle. For advance tickets call 508-735-5414. They’re $25; $30 at the door. Proceeds will support various Lions’ causes.
Take a library ‘road trip’
Take the ultimate library “road trip” by exploring the SAILS Library Network as part of the Mass. Library Road Trip, taking place through April 29. The SAILS card works at all the libraries, so feel free to borrow something while you’re there. Many libraries will have special events or a treat for road trippers. While you’re in the neighborhood, seek out locally known treasures like the best ice cream, or a Nimbus 2000, or the whale of a tale. Find the map of participating SAILS libraries and events and suggested local sights at MALibraryRoadTrip.com.