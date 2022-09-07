Mansfield business helps out schools
The Mansfield public school system has been given a donation of school supplies just in time for the start of the academic year. Emerson Automation Solutions recently donated bags of markers, colored pencils, notebooks, folders, pens, pencils, scissors, glue and more. The Mansfield business frequently collects items to donate to the community during the year. School supplies were collected in August and presented Tuesday by Ann Robertson, human resources manager, and Melissa Jewett, HR coordinator. “These supplies will have a direct impact on students and help them learn while easing the burden on families as we return to school,” School Superintendent Teresa Murphy said.
‘Celebrating Art and Autism’ in North
Bailey’s Team for Autism, a local nonprofit, is presenting a display of art and photography created by young adults with autism. The display, “Celebrating Art and Autism,” is on view at the Churchwood Gallery at Preservation Framer, 31 North Washington St., North Attleboro. Art will be available to view through Thursday, Sept. 30. Featured pieces will be available for auction from 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 to noon Saturday, Sept. 24. All proceeds will support the participating artists as well as Bailey’s Team, which works to support autism research, awareness, education and programming. To access online bidding, visit baileysteam.org. There will also be an opportunity to meet the artists at a reception from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. It’s free and open to all.
Remembrance for aborted children planned Saturday
The National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children is Saturday. Kathy Hill, a member of Surrendering the Secret — a nonprofit ministry supporting women who have had abortions and are dealing with regret, depression and other emotional and physical challenges — will be leading a prayer service at St Mary’s Cemetery in North Attleboro to commemorate the day. This is the eighth year that Hill has led this service. Typically, a woman who has had an abortion also speaks at the service. For more information , visit nationaldayofremembrance.org.