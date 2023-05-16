Mansfield High in ‘Quiz Show’ final
Students from Mansfield High School will advance to the final round of GBH’s “High School Quiz Show” after defeating Brookline in the semifinals on May 6. It was a close match. Mansfield was ahead 355-350 with little time on the clock when Dhruv Jain, a junior on the team, answered the final question correctly to make the score 375-350. “Despite them getting an early lead, we just kept our cool and were able to pull it off at the last second,” Jain said. “It was a very tense and exciting match.”
Mansfield will now face Buckingham Browne and Nichols School in the finals. “Just making the field of 17 teams that go on the TV show is a great accomplishment, but making the final is unbelievable. I’m really happy for the students,” said team coach Ken Barrett. The winning team will receive a trophy, commemorative gold medals, a banner for the school and $1,000 for the team/school. The runner-up will get $500 for their team/school and commemorative silver medals. The finals will air at 6 p.m. Saturday on GBH2. It can also be viewed on YouTube at HighSchoolQuizShow.
Take kids fishing in North Attleboro
An annual spring fishing derby hosted by the North Attleboro/Plainville Rotary Club is set Saturday at Whiting’s Pond on Broadway Street in North Attleboro, starting at 9 a.m. Registration will open at 8 a.m. and awards will be given out at noon. The event is open to children age 3 to 15. There is no cost to participate. Free food, drinks and ice cream will be provided.
Donate plant, help Mansfield club
The Garden Club of Mansfield is seeking donations of plants for its annual sale. Donations of ground covers, perennials, small shrubs and trees are encouraged. To arrange for a team of “diggers” to come pick up a donation, contact GCofMansfield@gmail.com or 508-261-8794, or post a request to the official Facebook page, GardenClubofMansfield. This year’s plant sale will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot at town hall, 6 Park Row. Proceeds from the sale will go towards town beautification projects, scholarships, youth activities, speaker presentations and more.
State police say buckle up
Mass. State Police are taking part in a campaign to increase seat belt enforcement. They will be rolling extra road patrols through June 4, according to social media.