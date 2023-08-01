Mansfield needs 250th logo, slogan
The Mansfield 250th Celebration Committee, formed to celebrate the anniversary of the town’s founding on Aug. 23, 1775, is holding a contest to come up with an event logo and slogan to be used in promotional materials and on commemorative pieces. Submit either a logo, slogan or both to the committee by Sept. 24 to be considered. Winning entries will receive VIP status at select events and their art featured in the 2025 Annual Town Report, along with bragging rights. For more information and a submission form, go to mansfieldma.com/250th-celebration.
Seekonk student gives her take on Witch Trials
Juliana Centracchio, 14, a rising ninth grader at Seekonk High School, will present the program, “Different, Not Dangerous: A Presentation on the Salem Witch Trials” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 at the Seekonk Public Library, 410 Newman Ave. The program is free and open to students entering sixth grade and up as well as adults. Centracchio will discuss her original novel about the Witch Trials, “Abigail: The Witch of the Woods.” It tells the story of real-life historical figure Abigail Hobbs, a teenage girl who was arrested for witchcraft in the late 1600s. The novel began as part of a project for a class Centracchio took in eighth grade at Hurley Middle School, but she has continued to work on it and hopes to one day get it published. “I think it’s really important for people to learn about [the Salem Witch Trials],” Centracchio said. She added, “When people learn history, it’s less likely to be repeated.” A Q&A and refreshments will follow the discussion.
MassAudubon holding annual photo contest
MassAudubon’s 14th annual statewide photo contest, “Picture This: Your Great Outdoors,” is underway. Photographers are invited to submit photos of Massachusetts’ natural beauty for a chance to win the grand prize of a $250 gift card to the Mass. Audubon shop and a chance to be featured in Mass. Audubon’s member newsletter, “Explore.” In addition to the top winner, 11 others will receive a $100 gift card, and at least six honorable mentions will receive $50 gift cards. Photos, which may have been taken at any time, must be in Massachusetts or at Mass. Audubon’s Wildwood Camp in Rindge, N.H. Photographers of all ages and backgrounds are invited to submit. More info, including rules and submission guidelines, is available at massaudubon.org/picturethis. Deadline to submit is Sept. 30.