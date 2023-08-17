He’s a top banana ... a Savannah Banana that is
Mansfield resident Mark “Swaggy” Lane, 10, was recently granted his wish to be a member of the Savannah Bananas, Georgia’s exhibition baseball team, by the Make-a-Wish Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to grant life-changing wishes to children battling critical illnesses. Lane has a rare seizure disorder — his is one of three documented cases worldwide — and can experience several hundred seizures a day. Thanks to Make-a-Wish, Lane was able to sign a one-day contract with the team and be their special guest at a home game in Georgia earlier this month. As part of his wish, Lane was able to do a press conference where he signed his contract before joining the team for the day, participating in batting practice; dancing with them and even getting his own locker and uniform. Lane was joined in Georgia by his parents, Brian and Aprill Lane, and his four siblings, who were also able to meet the team. “Being a Savannah Banana made me so happy. I got to play on the field, hang with the players — it was so epic. I was the banana swag master,” Lane said.
Head to Attleboro Elks for luau
The Attleboro Elks will host a Luau/Pig Roast at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Elks Lodge, 887 South Main St. The event will feature a buffet with pig, chicken and several sides. Ruth Connley will be on hand as a DJ for the event. Tickets are $30 and include the buffet. They will remain on sale through Saturday, Aug. 19. To purchase tickets, contact the Elks at 508-222-5502 ext. 1.
Help keep the ravine clean
The Friends of the Ten Mile River Watershed will hold their second Clean the Ravine event Sunday. The clean-up will be of the Red Rock Brook and Ravine, a natural waterfall in the watershed. Cleaning the ravine requires walking down a steep hill with no trail and stepping over a guardrail; however, there is also an option to clean along the edge of the woodland for those who do not want to enter the ravine. Interested individuals should meet in the south side of the North Attleboro Best Buy parking lot, 1337 South Washington St., at 8 a.m. Long pants and sleeves are recommended, and participants are asked to bring gloves. Trash bags will be provided.