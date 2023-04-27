Mansfield skater represents US in competition
Mansfield resident Camila Chan, 14, represented the U.S. at the Theatre on Ice Nations’ Cup, an international figure skating competition that took place this past weekend at the Skating Club of Boston in Norwood. Chan competed as part of the Ocean State Ice Theatre Novice Team, affiliated with the Providence and Pawtucket Ice Skating Club. The team placed sixth overall out of eight teams. “I’m very happy with our placement. I think we did really well and I’m proud of the dedication we put into it,” Chan said.
Recycle old electronics in Foxboro
An electronic appliance and recycling day for area residents will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine, at St. Mark’s Church, 116 South St., Foxboro. Computer towers, scanners, VCRs, printers, copiers, stereo equipment, lighting, vacuums, answering machines, radios, modems, fans, game consoles, and other small electronics will be accepted for $5 each. Small microwaves are $10 and large ones are $20. TVs and monitors range from $20 to $40 depending on size. Dishwashers, dryers, stoves, lawn mowers, dehumidifiers, grills and dorm size refrigerators are $20 each; air conditioners are $25; lawnmowers, $20; and snowblowers, $40. There is no charge for keyboards; car, boat, lawnmower or motorcycle batteries; cables, wire and cellphones. Bicycles, old and new, can also be recycled free of cost. Pickup is available if the bikes cannot be brought to the parking lot.
Mansfield scholarships available
The deadline is approaching to apply for the Citizen Scholarship Foundation of Mansfield’s 2023 Dollars for Scholars scholarship. Scholarships will be awarded in two categories: current-year high school graduates and students already attending a college or university as an undergraduate. The deadline to apply in both categories is May 1. Students must be Mansfield residents to be eligible. Begin an application online at mansfield.dollarsforscholars.org. For more information, contact csfofmansfield@dollarsforscholars.org.