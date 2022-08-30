Mansfield youth collecting for troops
As the 2022 Mansfield ambassador for Project 351, a nonprofit youth leadership organization, Andrew Fleischmann has been involved in numerous community service projects throughout the year. The Mansfield High School freshman’s latest, a 9/11 tribute service, will benefit American troops serving abroad and local veterans. Fleischmann is collecting donations of chapstick, travel-size toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, flushable wipes, bars of soap, instant coffee, disposable face masks and playing cards. All donations will be used to make care packages for troops and veterans. Donations can be dropped off through Friday at a collection box at the Mansfield Public Library, 255 Hope St. Contact Fleischmann at andrewf0323@gmail.com for more information.
Local Lions club holding annual fundraiser
The South Attleboro Village Lions Club is holding its annual fundraiser to benefit Village Lions Clubs charities. To raise money, the club is selling products from Araujo Farms in Dighton. They include 9-inch mums in red, purple, orange, yellow, and rust, $10; mini pumpkins, $2.50; and ornamental cabbages, $6. Pay via check made payable to the South Attleboro Village Lions Club. Place an order by contacting Debra Desjardins at 508-369-3369 or Karen Smith at 508-212-7377. All orders are due by Monday, Sept. 5. Pickup is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at 114 West St., Attleboro.
Mass. Audubon inviting photo submissions
“Picture This: Your Great Outdoors,” an annual statewide photo contest run by Mass. Audubon, is accepting submissions through Friday, Sept. 30. Photographers of all abilities are welcome to submit photos in the 18-and-older or under-18 categories, with submissions further categorized by topic, including plants and fungi, people in nature, birds, mammals, other animals and landscapes. Photographs can have been taken at any time, but must have been taken in Massachusetts or at Wildwood Camp, an Audubon-run camp in Rindge, N.H. The contest’s grand prize winner will receive a $250 gift card to Mass. Audubon shops and wildlife sanctuaries. They will also be featured in “Explore,” the Mass. Audubon’s member newsletter. Eleven winners will receive $100 gift cards. Honorable mentions will receive $50 gift cards. For more information, or to submit a photo, visit massaudubon.org/picturethis.