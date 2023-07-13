Hoops for a good cause
Mansfield elementary school students faced off against school staff in a basketball game last month, raising a total of $4,416 for the American Cancer Society. Students played their teachers in both traditional and knockout basketball games. Over 150 students and 100 staff members at the Jordan-Jackson Elementary School participated in the event, which took place June 1 at Qualters Middle School. It was organized as part of Jordan-Jackson Ribbons of Hope, an initiative to support cancer awareness led by teachers and staff under the guidance of fourth grade teacher Chrissy Reeder.
Single parents to meet in Foxboro
A monthly support group for area single parents will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday in the Fuller Conference Room at Boyden Library, 10 Bird St., Foxboro. The group meets the third Monday evening each month to discuss issues and concerns and share resources. Another meeting is scheduled for Aug. 21.
Support groups available in Attleboro
Attleboro’s official Instagram account recently gave a shout out to two free support groups available to area residents. A general grief support group is held every other Thursday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at HopeHealth, 10 Emory St., Attleboro. The next meeting is July 20. The group is open to Rhode Island and Massachusetts residents, with a maximum of 15 participants. To register, call 888-528-9077 and press 1. A caregiver/transition support group, open to caregivers and those undergoing transitions as a care partner, meets from noon to 1 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at Larson Center, 25 South Main St., Attleboro. The next meeting is July 19. To register, call the center at 774-203-1906.
Mansfield foundation hands out scholarships
The Citizens’ Scholarship Foundation of Mansfield’s Scholarship Awards Night took place recently at Qualters Middle School. Ity was the first time the event had been held in three years due to the pandemic. Fifty-seven students received awards, with a total of $113,000 given out. Scholarships are awarded to current Mansfield students attending Mansfield High School or private, charter, parochial or trade/technical schools. Also eligible are Mansfield graduates pursuing higher education at state, private, community or trade schools. Special recognition was given at the event to Joe Houghton, retired CSF president, who has been involved with the foundation for over three decades and was president for three years. He was recognized with a special award and commendation from the state House of Representatives, presented by state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield.