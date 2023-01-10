Mansfield students help food pantry
Mansfield students collected over 120 pounds of donations for Our Daily Bread Food Pantry last fall for Project 351, a Massachusetts organization that encourages youth involvement in community service. Andrew Fleischmann, 14, was Mansfield’s ambassador to Project 351 for the 2022 service year and was responsible for organizing the Mansfield food drive with support from some fellow Mansfield students and his family. The drive was held at the Mansfield Public Library during November and December. During the same period, Project 351 ambassadors in other towns and cities across Massachusetts were holding their own food and cash drives benefiting local pantries. In total, the Mansfield drive brought in 112 items equating to 112.8 pounds of food for Our Daily Bread, while food drives held by Project 351 youth across the state brought in $8,382 and 31,643 pounds of food, equating to 34,600 meals donated to Mass. pantries. Though he has since finished his term as Project 351 ambassador, Fleischmann plans to continue his community service work through the organization as a member of their alum group.
The art of social justice
The opening of Foxboro High School’s Arts and Social Justice Exhibition will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. The exhibition features works by 12 FHS students that raise awareness about social issues and aim to bring about social change. Admission is free.
Open houses at Attleboro Y
Starting this week, the Attleboro YMCA will hold open houses for its Delay the Disease Parkinson’s program, an evidence-based fitness program that seeks to improve quality of life for individuals with Parkinson’s. Open houses will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Jan. 19. Registration is not required, but attendees are asked to bring a signed waiver form and valid photo ID. The series of open houses is a collaboration with the Attleboro Public Library as part of Attleboro’s annual Big Read program. 2022’s Big Read was “Sitting Pretty: The View From My Ordinary Disabled Body” by Rebecca Taussig, a memoir-in-essays. For more information about the Y’s program, the collaboration or the open houses, call Nicole Szeliga at 508-222-7422 or email her at nszeliga@attleboroymca.org.