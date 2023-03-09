Mansfield students take part in state theater contest
A number of Mansfield High School students took part in the Massachusetts Educational Theater Guild’s One-Act Play Festival preliminary competition, which took place last weekend at a number of state high schools. Students in the MHS theater department performed “Do Not Go Gentle” by Suzan Zeder at Sharon High School. While they didn’t make it to the semifinals, some were recognized for individual achievement. Emerson Pierce and Tyler Iovino received Outstanding Acting awards, while Ryan Smith was recognized with the Outstanding Lighting Design award. “I am incredibly proud of what our directors, actors and crew members accomplished with this student-run production,” said Teresa Murphy, superintendent of Mansfield schools.
Applications sought for Van De Giesen award
The Captain Kyle R. Van De Giesen Memorial Award Committee is looking for applications for the fifth annual award in his memory. Van De Giesen, a USMC Cobra pilot, was killed in action in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom in October 2009. Current seniors at North Attleboro High and Bishop Feehan are eligible to apply for the financial award by completing an application. Each applicant must also obtain a character reference from an adult that is not a family member. Both of these items must be received by May 1. Applications that do not include both of these items will not be considered. The award is not necessarily a scholarship. The recipient does not have to be continuing on to a college or university. Recipient(s) will be chosen by a committee consisting of Kyle’s family and close friends. Applications are available in the guidance office or by emailing rememberKRV@yahoo.com.
Get vaxxed and get a gift card in Attleboro
This Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., local residents can get vaccinated for COVID-19 and earn a $75 gift card to a local retailer. The clinic at the Attleboro Train Station, 7 Mill St., will give vaccines to anyone 6 months old and up. ID and health insurance are not required. Spanish translation will be available. Gift cards will be available while supplies last. Several vaccine clinics across the state will be offering gift card incentives as part of a state program to increase vaccination rates. For an up-to-date list of all clinics offering such incentives, visit mass.gov/getboosted.