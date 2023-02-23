Mansfield teen captures town history in photos
A senior at Mansfield High School is highlighting his town’s history through photography. Benson Delaney, 17, has been taking photos of buildings and locations around town to compare to historical photographs, showcasing how the town has changed. Delaney’s work is being featured along with the old photographs on the Mansfield Historical Society’s social media accounts. Delaney began the project for an elective class he is taking in school this year, but his interest in photography dates back many years and was inspired by his grandfather. Also, for the past two years Delaney has run his own photography business. He plans to pursue a minor in photography in college.
Celebrating ‘Patriots of Color’
The Old Colony History Museum, 66 Church Green, Taunton, will cap off a week of February break events Saturday with several free presentations, “Celebrating the Persistence of Patriots of Color,” held in honor of Black History Month. Robert Geake, public historian and author, will introduce the topic and discuss his book, “From Slaves to Soldiers: The First Rhode Island Regiment in the American Revolution.” John Dower, public historian and author, will present, ““Patriots of Color from Bristol County and Rhode Island’s Black Regiment.” And Patrick Donovan, executive director of Varnum Memorial Armory Museum, will speak on his discovery of a letter written by an African American soldier during the Revolutionary War. Presentations will take place from 1 to 3 p.m.
Wrentham calls for Irish step dancers
Wrentham residents cam be featured in a St. Patrick’s Day video presented by Wrentham 350, the organization established to celebrate the town’s 350th anniversary this year. The group is inviting residents who have experience in Irish step dancing to submit videos of themselves for a montage. Residents with no experience are still encouraged to submit videos of themselves dancing, preferably while wearing green. All ages are invited to particiapte. Submissions can be emailed to wrentham350@gmail.com. Deadline is March 1.
Industrial Museum presentation postponed
The Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., Attleboro, has postponed a presentation by Marc Forbes, director of Masters Sales and Marketing, until March 30 at 6:30 p.m. Forbes was to have spoken Feb. 23 as part of the monthly Thursday Night at the Museum series but had to postpone. The museum will still be open from 4 to 8 p.m., though. (508-222-3918 or info@industrialmuseum.org)