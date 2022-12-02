Mansfield to compete again on ‘Quiz Show’
Mansfield High School will join 16 other Massachusetts schools this January in competing on Season 14 of WGBH’s “High School Quiz Show.” This is Mansfield’s fourth year competing on the show; they were defeated in the semifinals last year by North Quincy High School. Mansfield students qualified to compete this season — the first to be taped in-person following two years of virtual taping due to the pandemic — after achieving high scores at the qualifying “Super Sunday” event. In that event, which took place at GBH’s studios in Brighton on Nov. 6, teams of students representing 65 schools from across the state took a written test. Mansfield will now face off against either Concord-Carlisle or Melrose High School in the show’s first round, which will be taped at GBH studios in January and air on the official GBH YouTube channel Feb. 18.
Learn to talk about disabilities
Cheryl Harris of Cheryl Harris and Associates will present a free program, “Having Conservations About Disabilities,” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Attleboro Public Library, 74 North Main St. Participants can learn techniques to converse with and refer to individuals with disabilities. The presentation is part of Attleboro’s annual Big Read. This year’s selection was “Sitting Pretty: The View From My Ordinary Disabled Body,” by Rebecca Taussig, a memoir-in-essays. Register for the event and see other events associated with the Big Read program at attleborolibrary.org. Library staff can also be reached for more information at 508-222-0157 or at arhilinger@sailsinc.org.
Volunteers needed for new ESL, adult literacy programs
Franklin Public Library is looking for volunteers for a new English as a Second Language and Adult Literacy Program. The program will benefit adult learners in Franklin and surrounding communities looking to improve their English reading, writing, speaking and listening skills. Neither volunteers nor students are required to be Franklin residents. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalent, be able to speak English clearly and have patience. Prior teaching experience is not required. Volunteers will be required to attend one orientation session and 18 hours of tutor training. They will meet with their students for two hours a week for one year. Contact Kim Shipala, assistant library director, at kshipala@minlib.net to express interest. Both the registration form to become a tutor and the form to request tutoring can be found at franklinma.gov/franklin-public-library.