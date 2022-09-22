Mansfield youth helps troops, vets
Andrew Fleischmann, a freshman at Mansfield High School, recently led a collection of over 800 items to donate to troops serving abroad and local veterans. The “9/11 Tribute Service” item drive took place earlier this month. Donations were used to make care packages for troops and veterans. As the 2022 Mansfield ambassador for Project 351, a nonprofit youth leadership organization, Fleischmann has been involved in numerous community service projects this year. This month, the Mansfield chapter of Project 351 raised about $250 for the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund and honored those who died on 9/11 with painted tribute stones.
Help clean up the Ten Mile River on Saturday
A reminder that the 16th annual City of Attleboro Ten Mile River cleanup is taking place rain or shine from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, and volunteers are needed. Sign-ups will take place Saturday at the Community Garden on Riverbank Road (GPS 37 Hayward St. for the approximate location.) Families and children are welcome to collect trash along the riverwalk. Those intending to be River Rats are encouraged to bring their own waders and wetsuit. There will be free refreshments provided by Dunkin’, a local sponsor of the event, along with Mayor Paul Heroux, the Attleboro Land Trust, the Attleboro Conservation Commission, and Friends of the Ten Mile River. For more information, contact Nick Wyllie, conservation agent, at 508-223-2222 ext. 3145.
Traveling display coming to BCC
A traveling display that seeks to end silence around mental health and suicide arrives at Bristol Community College in Fall River this weekend. The “Send Silence Packing” display, developed by Active Minds, a nonprofit focusing on mental health awareness for young adults, will be at the college’s campus at 777 Elsbree St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. The immersive display is free and open to all. It includes over 1,000 backpacks representing individuals who have died by suicide, including many with personal stories and photos attached. There will also be an opportunity to access resources providing more information about mental health and suicide. For more information about the display, visit activeminds.org/sendsilencepacking.