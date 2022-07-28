Mansfield youth knows her critters
Natural Resources Trust of Mansfield, a nonprofit group focused on nature and wildlife conservation, recently announced the winner of its Name That Critter contest. The contest, held at the Mansfield Family Fun Night on July 12, challenged children ages 8 and under to correctly identify three woodland creatures from photos. The winner — Elanor Smith, 8 — was randomly selected from all correct answers. Smith will be attending the fourth grade at Hands On Montessori School in Mansfield this fall. She said her knowledge of wildlife creatures comes from being able to observe them in her backyard.
Ice Cream in the Park in Norton
Norton’s police and recreations departments are holding their annual Ice Cream in the Park event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Everett Leonard Park, 6 Parker St. Attendees will be able to enjoy a frozen dessert provided by New England Ice Cream. They can also participate in the police vs. kids kickball game.
Seekonk baseball team plans car wash Saturday
The Seekonk High School boys baseball team will be holding a car wash from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Knights of Columbus, 532 Arcade Ave., Seekonk. Donations are encouraged.
North native to fly planes for Marines
First Lt. Nicholas Auger, a North Attleboro native and member of the U.S. Marine Corps, recently earned his naval aviator qualification. About 30% of officers in the Marine Corps are pilots, according to theMarines’ official website. Auger first joined the Marines four years ago and now serves as part of Marine Aircraft Group 39.