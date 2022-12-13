Happy birthday, Bentley!
Bentley, the popular community service dog in Mansfield, turned 5 on Dec. 4. Mansfield police celebrated the birthday on their Facebook page and the Working Dogs of MPD Facebook page. Bentley and his handler, Officer Kenneth Wright, work in the schools and at community events. There is even an award given to elementary school students in Bentley’s name.”Happy 5th birthday Bentley. You bring happiness to everyone you meet,” read the salutation on the Working Dogs of MPD Facebook page.
Zoom in on some storytelling
The Literacy Center, an Attleboro-based nonprofit, will host an hour of community storytelling from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Members of the community will share their stories about overcoming challenges in this fun event, which will take place virtually via Zoom. RSVP to receive the Zoom link at theliteracycenter.com/storytellerspage. Deadline to RSVP is 24 hours prior to the event start.
‘A Christmas Carol’ in Wrentham
The Delvena Theater Company will perform a dramatic reading of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fiske Public Library, 110 Randall Road, Wrentham. The reading will include performances by three professional actors in period costumes and will be accompanied by classic Christmas music. To register to attend, contact the library at 508-384-5440 ext. 2.
Gingerbread House Challenge
Registration is now open for the third annual Gingerbread House Challenge, organized by the Mansfield Public Library. The month-long event encourages Mansfield residents to design their own gingerbread houses using Graham crackers and candy. While the library is no longer providing kits for the challenge, residents can still take part using their own supplies. To enter, email a photo of your creation along with your name and age group to either Kacee Rimer at krimer@sailsinc.org, if you are in the Children’s category, ages 8-12; or Whitney K. Brown at wkbrown@sailsinc.org if you are in either the Teens category, ages 13-17, or the Adult’s category, ages 18 and over. Participants will be entered into a raffle to win a prize. There will be prizes for each age group and winners will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 29. All entries must be submitted by Wednesday, Dec. 21 to be considered for a prize. There is no price for submission.