Max draws big crowd in Foxboro
Foxboro Police Officer Kurt Pollister and K9 Max demonstrated their training and command skills to a full house at Six String Grill & Stage at Patriot Place earlier this month. About 500 people came out to support the K9 Kitt Foundation and Massachusetts Vest-A-Dog during the “Bulletproof Vests for K9s” fundraising event, which in turn supported police K9 units around the state. Former New England Patriots safety and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Chung was also on hand to back the effort.
Donate new, gently used blankets for local drive
Bristol Community College and Bridgewater State University are collecting donations for a blanket drive supporting the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative and Attleboro Norton YMCA. Donations of both new and gently used blankets are welcomed. They can be dropped off at Bristol Community College’s Attleboro Enrollment Center, 11 Field Road, through Friday. Center hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Campus tours will be provided to anyone who donates.
Watershed Alliance plans open house this Saturday
The Taunton River Watershed Alliance will hold a holiday open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Watershed Center at Sweets Knoll State Park, 1387 Somerset Ave., Dighton. The alliance was formed to advocate for the protection and restoration of the Taunton River and its watershed — a 562-square-mile area that stretches over 43 Massachusetts cities and towns. The area includes all of Mansfield and Norton and parts of Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Plainville, Norfolk and Rehoboth. Open house attendees can see the progress made by the alliance as well as enjoy holiday treats, including cookies. Currently on display at the Watershed Center is the 2023 Tide Calendar photo display. The calendar will be available for purchase for $20. It features photographs of wildlife and scenery from the watershed by 12 local photographers.
C’mon and take a free ride, on GATRA
The Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority is offering free rides through Saturday, Dec. 31, on all fixed-route bus services.