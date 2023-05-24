New police officers in Attleboro
Four new Attleboro Police officers were recently sworn in. Officers Robert Harnais, Aaron Gesualdi, Michael Seibold and Alexandra Pierce will now enter the department’s Field Training Program. All four completed the curriculum at the MPTC Randolph Police Academy, where Pierce received the Staff Award and Siebold the Best Driver Award, according to official police social media.
Learn about Passport to History
Thursday Night at the Museum will continue this week at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., Attleboro. This Thursday’s event will feature presentations about the 2023 Passport to History program, which enables participants to get free access to local history museums, historic houses, historical societies and more during the summer. The museum will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Presentations will take place every half hour starting at 5:30 p.m. until closing. For more information, contact the museum at 508-222-3918 or at info@industrialmuseum.com.
Contra dancing in Rehoboth
The Rehoboth Country Dance Society will put on its monthly contra dance from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Goff Hall, 124 Bay State Road, Rehoboth. Lisa Greenleaf will do the calling. Live music will be provided by Eric Eid-Reiner and Eric Boodman. All ages are welcome and partners are not necessary. Dancers are encouraged to wear soft-soled shoes and light clothing and bring water. Everyone must provide proof of vaccination and will be expected to wear a KN-95 mask or equivalent for the duration of the dance. Proof of vaccination can be provided in advance by following the instructions at contradancelinks.com/rehoboth.html. Donations are required for admission; organizers suggest $10-$15. The money will be used to cover basic expenses of the society with the remainder going to pay the performers.
City holding photo contest
The city of Attleboro is holding a photo contest this month and seeking photos of Attleboro in spring to feature on the town Facebook page and community newsletter in June. Photos can be submitted via email to kaylynlocker@cityofattleboro.us. They can also be submitted by posting to Instagram and tagging the city’s official account, @cityofattleboro. Deadline to submit is May 29.