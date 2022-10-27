African wrap dolls at Wheaton
The Beard and Weil Galleries at Wheaton College in Norton have partnered with the National Black Doll Museum of History and Culture to host a new exhibition, “What Only You Can Make: The Art of the African Wrap Doll.” The exhibition opened at the gallery in mid-September and will continue through Nov. 5. It includes a number of handmade African wrap dolls selected from the museum’s collection, historical information about doll making at the museum, and information on the process and materials used in doll making. The exhibit also draws connections between African wrap dolls and African and African American hair and clothing styles. For more information about the gallery or to view additional programming, visit bwgalleries.org.
Foxboro taking back drugs
Foxboro is hosting a Drug Take Back Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the McGinty Room at the Public Safety Building, 8 Chestnut St. The police and public health departments will be heading the collection of prescription, non-prescription and veterinary medication. Medication will only be accepted in pill form. Donations should be in the original containers with the personal information blacked out. The name of the medication and dosage information should be kept visible. Sharps will also be collected and must be left in a sealed sharps container.
Norton food drive
A food drive will be held in Norton this weekend, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, to benefit Cupboard of Kindness, a town food pantry. The Desfosses-Petersen Food Drive is sponsored by Norton police and Marsan’s Upholstery Shoppe in Norton in memory of Detective Sgt. Stephen Desfosses and Deputy Police Chief Tom Petersen. Residents are asked to place bag(s) with their donations at their mailboxes. Suggested items include cereal, granola bars, crackers, coffee, juice boxes, pasta, sauce, mac and cheese, soup/stew, canned chicken/ham, small detergent bottles, shampoo, toothpaste and soap. Contact Roger at 508-339-3341 or David at 508-789-4222 with any questions.
Lions selling carnations
The South Attleboro Village Lions Club is selling carnations for Massachusetts Lions eye research. The cost is $7 per bunch. Order by Thursday. Delivery date is Saturday, Nov. 5. To order, call Pat Salvas at 508-838-6527 or email patlarry1980@comcast.net.