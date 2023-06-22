New furniture for teacher’s lounge in NA
Roosevelt Avenue School in North Attleboro recently received some new furniture thanks to the school’s parent teacher organization and Cardi’s Furniture. In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week last month, the PTO applied for a furniture donation from Cardi’s to update the school’s teacher lounge. Cardi’s agreed to donate two dining tables with seating for 12 and a matching buffet storage, which were delivered to the school free of charge May 9. “We got all our furniture donated without a hitch! It’s fantastic and so wonderful of them!” Ashleigh Elliot, a parent and member of the PTO, wrote in an email.
Mansfield Farmers Market starts Saturday
Mansfield Farmers Market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the town hall parking lot on Park Row, starting this Saturday. The annual market will be running through Oct. 21.
Council for Children drive ends Saturday
The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children’s spring donation drive ends this weekend. Donations will be accepted for the final day from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the former Brennan School, 135 County St., Attleboro. Accepted items include clothes, shoes, bedding, towels and accessories. Most hard goods such as small household items will not be taken; however, books will be accepted. All donations will go to Savers to raise money for the council, a nonprofit that provides educational support and other programs. More info: Brenna Vachon at 508-641-2777.
Shakespeare coming to Balfour Park in Attleboro
Illuminate Arts Co. will hold a free Shakespeare in the Skate Park event Saturday at Balfour Riverwalk Park on North Main Street, Attleboro. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. with vendors, food and more. Performances start at 4:30 p.m. with puppets and Shakespeare for Kids. The main event, a ‘90s-themed performance of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer’s Night Dream,” starts at 6 p.m. More info: illuminateartsco.com.
Learn Pet CPR and First Aid
Pet CPR and First Aid classes are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the South Seekonk Gun Club, 61 Reed St., Rehoboth. They are geared toward pet owners, pet care professionals and animal rescue volunteers — no prior experience or training required. The classes will be highly interactive with a focus on hands-on skills practice. Tickets are $55 and include a handbook, certificate and emergency muzzle. This event supports NEADS World Class Service Dogs and Therapy Dogs United. It will be hosted by Unique Souls Canine Training and led by Paws N Claws 911. More info and registration: pawsnclaws911.com.