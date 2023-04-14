New markers for Foxboro veterans
A project to replace the 29 Town Square markers around Foxboro honoring town veterans who died during service is progressing. As of April 5, the first 11 markers were in place and the next 18 were on order. The goal is to have all 29 in place by Memorial Day, said Mark Ferencik, chairman of the Foxboro Historical Commission. Ferencik has been responsible for putting up the new markers in Town Square. The first markers were erected almost 100 years ago in 1923 to honor World War I servicemen. In total, the markers honor 28 men and one woman, including veterans of both world wars and the wars in Korea and Vietnam.
Learn about Lockety Neck
The Norton Historical Society will hold its April meeting, including a free presentation, at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Old Schoolhouse, 18 West Main St. Dennis Gutman, a volunteer with the society, will present, “King Philip’s War and the Battle of Lockety Neck.” Topics will include new perspectives on Lockety Neck in Norton. Gutman will also discuss Weetamoe, a powerful female sachem, or leader, of the Pocasset tribe.
Meet Deborah Sampson
Meet Deborah Sampson, Revolutionary War hero, from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Norton Public Library, 68 East Main St. Janet Parnes from Historical Portrayals by Lady J will be performing as Sampson, an 18th-century Massachusetts woman who disguised herself as a man in order to fight in the Revolutionary War. This event is suitable for ages 7 and up. Registration is not required. For more information, contact the library at 508-285-0265.
Learn about the Civil War
The Old Colony History Museum, 66 Church Green, Taunton, will host a series of free educational workshops on the Civil War during April vacation week. Workshops will take place from 10 a.m. to noon April 18-21. They are open to children ages 10 through 14. Adults are also welcome to stay as long as they register beforehand. The workshops will be led by teachers, re-enactors and museum staff. Participants will have the opportunity to learn all about the Civil War through items in the museum collection, hands-on activities, food, music and more. Register at oldcolonyhistorymuseum.org or contact the museum at 508-822-1622 for more information.