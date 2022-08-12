Norton school has a new playground
The Catherine Luke Friendship Playground opened at Nourse Elementary School in Norton earlier this summer. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in June and was attended by students, teachers and staff, as well as School Superintendent Joe Baeta and members of the Norton School Committee. Retiring principal Catherine Luke was also in attendance, and members of the school’s Parent Teacher Connection surprised her with a dedication. Students celebrated the new playground structure with freeze pops and bubble machines. The old structure had not been updated in over 30 years. The PTC will continue to fund-raise over the next couple of years for more playground improvements, such as a new swing set. Email lgnptc@gmail.com for info on making a donation.
Recycle old electronics in Attleboro
Though buying new electronics, such as a new TV or smartphone, can be exciting, it leaves the question of what to do with the old electronic devices that are no longer in use. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, area residents can drop off their old electronics at a recycling drive-through event at the Attleboro Farmers Market. The market is partnering with Indie Cycle, a full-service recycling company, on the event. Many items will be accepted at no charge, including computers, cellphones and anything with a wire. Some items, such as TVs, monitors and air conditioners, can be recycled for a $10 fee, while light bulbs, single use household batteries, tapes/disks, glass, wood, Styrofoam and broken TV tubes will not be accepted. Hazardous waste materials will also not be accepted. Find a full list of accepted items go to the farmers market’s Instagram page, @attleborofarmersmarket, or find more information at indiecycle.com or by emailing indiecycle@gmail.com.
Help students while getting your car cleaned
Two upcoming car washes at the Seekonk Knights of Columbus, 532 Arcade Ave., will benefit Seekonk High School. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, SHS Class of 2026 is holding a car wash. Donations are accepted and all proceeds will benefit future activities of the class. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, the school’s girls soccer team will hold their own car wash, with all proceeds benefiting the team.